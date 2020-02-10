Nancy Jo Brown

Nancy Jo (Johnson) Brown, age 76 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Friday morning, February 7, 2020, at 7:34 AM at her home.

Nancy was born March 27, 1943 in McLeansboro, Illinois. She was the daughter of Jesse and Virginia (Davis) Johnson.

On August 16, 1973, Nancy was united in marriage to Ronald Brown in Vienna, Illinois. He survives.

Nancy is also survived by: her children – Bryce J. Cooley of Boulder, Shannon (Jim) Owens of Vienna, and Aften (Nick) Whitener of Baytown, Texas; 5 grandchildren – Chrissy (Eric) Riddle, Lindsey Glass, Gordy Muckle, Jamie McDaniel-Owens, and Destiny Whitener; a great grandchild – Deaclan Riddle; and a brother – David (Judy) Johnson of Jonesboro.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father – Jesse Johnson and her mother – Virginia Waters.

Nancy was a 1960 graduate of Vienna High School. She was a homemaker, as well as a skilled upholsterer, seamstress and talented artist.

In addition to painting, Nancy enjoyed playing the guitar. She was a dedicated Christian and faithfully studied her Bible.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat memorial fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995 or to Mercy Health – Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.

While the family is most appreciative of the thoughts, concern, and prayers of their relatives and friends, they respectfully request privacy at this time to grieve as a family.