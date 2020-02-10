Lois Nadine Leach-Barnett, age 90 years, a resident of Du Quoin, Illinois and a former longtime resident of the Glendale community in Pope County, Illinois, passed away Friday morning, February 7, 2020, at 4 AM at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Lois was born April 9, 1929 in Johnson County Illinois. She was the third of seven children born to William Herbert Alsip and Grace Lee (Crayton) Alsip.

On August 5, 1946, Lois was united in marriage to Carl Wayde “Bill” Leach. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1991. She was later united in marriage to Calvin “Barney” Barnett. He preceded her in death on May 21, 1999.

Lois is survived by: her daughter – Patricia Ann (Robert J.) Karnes of Du Quoin; a stepson – Carl Ray Leach of Rolling Meadows; 6 grandchildren – Dr. R. Jeffrey Karnes, Jason Wayde (Brandi) Karnes, Jarrod Patrick (Kari) Karnes, Jennifer Renee (Jason) Wilson, Courtney Elizabeth (Andrew) Perlmutter, and Haley Suzanne (her fiancé Richard Brueggert) Leach; 13 great grandchildren – Chance, Maxon, Presli, Maddox, Mace, Henry, Nanette, Logan, Lane, Walter, Lucy, Will and June; a sister – Joyce (Jim) Armour of Selmer, Tennessee; a daughter-in-law – Martha Leach of Golconda; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Lois was preceded in death by her son – Dr. Bill W. Leach; a grandson – Zachary W. Leach; 3 sisters – Alene Solomon, Elizabeth Black, and Barbara Lee Walker; as well as 2 brothers – William K. Alsip and Herbert J. Alsip.

Lois was employed for 20 years as a cook by the Pope County Community School District. She later worked for 15 years as a kitchen supervisor at the former Dixon Springs Boys Camp until her retirement.

Lois was a member of the Du Quoin American Legion ladies auxiliary. She was a 50+ year member of the Eddyville Chapter # 1007 Order of the Eastern Star. Lois was also a member of the Glendale United Methodist Church and the church’s Mary Circle.

Lois enjoyed supporting and attending her grandchildren’s athletic activities.

A service honoring the life of Lois Nadine Leach-Barnett will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020, at 2 PM at the Glendale United Methodist Church, 477 Illinois State Highway 145, Simpson, Illinois.

Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020, from 1 PM – 2 PM at the Glendale United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Glendale Cemetery, c/o Charlotte Benard, 45 Cedar Grove Road, Simpson, IL 62985 or to the Glendale United Methodist Church (Mary Circle Fund), c/o Ellen Broom, 2070 Rushing Road, Simpson, IL 62985.