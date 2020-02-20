Thursday, February 20, 2020
John E. Robinson, 61, of McLeansboro, IL passed away: at 8:25 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Hamilton Memorial Nursing & Rehab Center in McLeansboro.  

Robinson was born on December 15, 1958 in Chicago, IL.

He was united in marriage to Sharon Lynn French on June 15, 1993 in Vienna.

Robinson was a correctional officer at the Vienna Correctional Center in Vienna, Illinois, and he served in the United States Army. Robinson loved making woodcrafts and spending time with grandchildren.

 He is survived by his wife, Sharon Robinson, of McLeansboro; stepson: Duaine Abbott and wife Maggie, of McLeansboro, stepdaughter: Angie Craddock, McLeansboro; 5 Grandchildren: Whitney, Brandon, Jake, Daniel and Dawson; and 3 Great Grandchildren: Allison, Heaven, Justin.   

He was preceded in death by his father Jerald Robinson, and mother: Phyllis (Pearson) Robinson and his sisters.

Burial was held on  January 30th at Cartwright Cemetery, McLeansboro. Reverend Harl Cockrum officiated.

Harre Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.  

