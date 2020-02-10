James Roy Clark, age 92 years, a resident of rural Vienna since 1987 and a former resident of Harvey and South Holland, Illinois, passed away Saturday evening, February 8, 2020, at 7 PM at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Roy, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was born March 26, 1927 in Winchester, Tennessee. He was the son of Mack and Jennie Mae (Finchum) Clark.

Roy was united in marriage to Mary E. (Ethridge) in Kankakee, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, Roy is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, as well as 4 brothers and a sister.

Roy served in the Asiatic-Pacific theater of operation during World War II. He served honorably and was discharged July 10, 1946 with the rank of Machinist’s Mate Third Class.

Following his military service, Roy was employed in a metal foundry in Harvey, Illinois for approximately 10 years. He then accepted a position as a steel worker employed by Interlake Steel, Inc. in Dalton, Illinois. Roy was employed by the firm for 40 years prior to his retirement.

Roy loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time working on his farm. He was a member of the Church of God.

A service honoring the life of James Roy Clark will be held Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded.

Visitation will be conducted Wednesday from 12 Noon – 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.