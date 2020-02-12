Allibeth Partridge, age 84 of Jonesboro, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare in Anna. She was born January 15, 1936 in Union County, the daughter of Ollen and Madge (Casey) Nalley. She married Carter Partridge on December 27, 1956 in Anna. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2010.

Allibeth is survived by her children, Timothy J. (Sandra) Partridge of Cobden, Mary E. (Kent) Treece of Wolf Lake, and Jayne (Gary) Mull of Anna; grandchildren, Kaleb (Kerri) Treece, Abbie (Jason) Stegle, Jacob R. (Jennifer) Partridge, and Will Charles; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carter Partridge; brother, Olen Nalley Jr.; sister, Patricia Boswell.

Allibeth attended Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church and worked as a secretary for the church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a manager at the Anna City Pool.

Funeral Services will be held privately for the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.