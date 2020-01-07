Rosemary Cash Dalton, 98, of Grand Chain, Illinois, passed away at 3:47 a.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 while holding the hands of her family and friends at the St Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born June 29, 1921 to Ralph and Gladys Miller of Mound City. Her mother soon passed after giving birth and her grandmother, May Devore, raised her as her own.

She attended St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee and lived her career as a nurse for over 30 years.

During her career she met her husband Homer O. Cash and celebrated over 50 years together. They moved and built their home in Grand Chain.

Rosemary lived out her life to the fullest. As she got older, she did some pretty amazing things. At the age of 90 she went on a roller coaster that launches 0-60 miles per hour in 3 seconds, with her great-granddaughter. Two years later, at the age of 92, she completed a 17 mile bike ride with one of her granddaughters and went parasailing with friends. Add a few more years, and at age 95, she did the largest zip line in the southern Illinois area. She always loved playing a game of cards or Rumicube with family and friends.

Rosemary live a very spirit-filled, God loving life. You could usually find her in front of her picture window reading her bible. She witnessed too many and always showed God’s love. She was loved by so many, and touched every life she entered.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband, and her second husband Robert Dalton; her stepdaughter, Diane Sadowsky.

Rosemary is survived by her two daughters, Mary Ann (Paul) Brown of Hazelwood, Missouri and Bonnie Isler of Belleville, Illinois; her three grand daughter’s, Kimberly (Todd) Smith, Charlene (Sam Bova) Walker and Arlene Walker; her two great-grandchildren, Makayla Smith and Andrew Smith; her half-brother, John and Sharon Miller of Grand Chain.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Louis University Hospital for showing such compassion and caring for Rosemary as she took her last breath. They would also like to thank the friends that have become family over the years in Grand Chain.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Rosemary Cash Dalton will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Chapel on the Ridge in rural Grand Chain. Pastor Tammy Horn will officiate. Interment will follow at the Ohio Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Chapel on the Ridge. Envelopes will be provided at the service.

