Richard Stewart, age 66 years, a former resident of the Buncombe community, passed away Monday evening, January 13, 2020, at 10:19 PM at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Richard was born May 15, 1953 in Algonquin, Illinois. He was the son of William E. “Bill” Stewart and Nancylena Juanita (Rudolphi) Stewart.

Richard is survived by: a sister – Nancy (Terry) Cox of Clovis, New Mexico; three nieces; an uncle – Jack (Julie) Stewart of Buncombe; an aunt – Betty (Russ) Gable of Elgin, Illinois; cousins – Jim Stewart, Diane Richter, Connie Mills, Victoria Recht; and a second cousin – Mike Stewart.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents – Frank and Christine Rudolphi and his paternal grandparents – Ernest and Millie Stewart.

Richard had been employed as a maintenance worker at Ferne Clyffe State Park near Goreville. He enjoyed reading and studying history. Richard loved animals and would take in and care for stray animals which had been abandoned.

Richard was a member of the Vienna First United Methodist Church.

In accordance with his personal wishes, Richard will be cremated. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Owen Lee Webb, 2190 Mt. Zion Road, Vienna, IL 62995.