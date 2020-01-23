Peggy Joan Riley Watkins, 86, of Geneva Illinois, formerly of Karnak, passed away at 11:20 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Sunrise Brighton Garden Care Center in St. Charles, Illinois.

Peggy was born May 24, 1933 in Karnak, Illinois. She was a 1950 graduate of Karnak High School. Peggy enjoyed arts and crafts. She loved to travel. She had worked as an administrative assistant for Farmers Insurance.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Lori) Watkins of Aurora, Illinois, Bob (Jenny) Watkins of Elburn, Illinois; grandchildren, Sara (Gary) Young of Whitewater, Wisconsin, Jessica Watkins of Lake Zurich, Illinois, AJ Watkins of Whitewater, Wisconsin, Michael Lantero of Chicago, Illinois and Nichole Lantero of Chicago, Illinois.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Reed Watkins(2014); parents, Ewin “Toot” and Myrtle Rentfro Riley.

Funeral services honoring the life of Peggy Joan Riley Watkins will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Dean West will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Cypress Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday morning at the funeral home.