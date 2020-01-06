Opal J. Gorden, age 90 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born March 4, 1929, the daughter of Ogle Cato and Faye Prater Cato.

Opal married Jack G. Gorden on June 8, 1946. He survives. From this union two sons were born, Greg (Twyla) Gorden of Vienna, Illinois and Jack Grange (Cathy) Gorden of Olney, Illinois.

Opal graduated from Vienna High School and went to work at Choate Mental Health Center in Anna as a secretary for a physician. Following the birth of her sons, she decided to stay home for them. When they were old enough to go to school, she worked 26 years as a bookkeeper for Estes Stockyards at West Vienna, Illinois.

In addition to her parents, a sister, Sylvia Brown, who lived in Rantoul, Illinois preceded her in death.

In addition to her husband, sons and daughters-in-law, Opal is survived by a brother – Joe (Tammy) Cato of Ora Valley, Arizona; 4 grandchildren – Krista (Curt) Nealis of Olney, Illinois, Heather (Kenny) Clayton of Elkton, Kentucky, Heath (Christy) Gorden of Benton, Illinois and Misty (B.J.) Barger of rural Vienna, Illinois; as well as 5 great grandchildren – Ayden, Alex & Abigail Nealis all of Olney, Illinois and Lauren and Rachel Clayton of Elkton, Kentucky.

Opal was a member of the Vienna First United Methodist Church and had taught an adult Sunday school class as long as her health permitted her to do so.

Opal was an excellent cook and enjoyed having her family over for dinner on holidays and Sundays. She enjoyed working with her flowers in the yard and was

also proud of her garden. Opal loved to bird watch and could name and identify all the varieties of local birds.

Opal’s greatest interest in her life was her family and church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A service honoring the life of Opal Gorden will be conducted Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday evening, January 6, 2020, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1349, Vienna, Illinois 62995 or to Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.