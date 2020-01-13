Lyndall Price, 74, of Olmsted, passed away at 7: 30 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Regional Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lyndall was born September 24, 1945 in Olmsted, Illinois.

Lyndall was a United States Army veteran. He was a life long grain farmer in Pulaski County. Lyndall was a 42-year member of the American Legion Post 178 in Villa Ridge and a member of the Pulaski Alexander County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his brother, Hubert Price of Fisher, IL; sister, Muriel Dean of Smyrna, TN; special friend, Karen Parker of Olmsted; close friend, Brandon (Erin) King of Olmsted; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Lorene Mayer Price; sister, Roberta Price.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Lyndall Price will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Gerell Cain will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Concord Cemetery in Olmsted. Full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 178 in Villa Ridge and the United States Army National Guard burial detail team. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10 till 12 at the funeral home .

