Jaxen Charles Sheffer, son of Loura Dawn (Wiggs) Adams and Dustin Lee Sheffer, was stillborn Wednesday afternoon, January 1, 2020, at 5:14 PM at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

In addition to his parents, Jaxen is survived by: 2 sisters – Faelynn Hope Wiggs and Rielynn Grace Adams both of Vienna; paternal grandparents – David & Belinda Sheffer of Vienna; maternal grandmother – Julie Wiggs of Buncombe; maternal grandfather – Terry Wiggs of Fair Play, Missouri; maternal great grandmother – Sue Bench of Vienna; paternal great grandparents – Mary Smith of Vienna and Donnie & Sherry Sheffer of Olmsted.

A private service honoring Jaxen Charles Sheffer will be conducted at Bailey Funeral Home. Pastor Daniel Hopkins will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Tender Mercies Foundation of Southern Illinois, 5630 Highway 149, DeSoto, Illinois 62924.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.