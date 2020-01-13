Jake Sellers, age 19, of Cypress, IL, formerly of Metropolis, IL, passed away at 5:07 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Johnson County, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis with Jay Franklin and Scott Darnell officiating. Burial will follow in Cypress Masonic Cemetery.

Jake was employed at Kotter Ready Mix in Metropolis and a member of Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and bow fisherman. Jake loved life, the outdoors, and his family and friends. Anyone that knew him would say he was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger.

Jake is survived by his father, Dale Sellers and fiancé Amy Cohoon; mother, Carissa Norris and husband Michael Kaylor; fiancé, Taylor Wiley; sister, Emilee Sellers; grandparents, Donnie Norris, Don Sellers, and Poppa John Heye; uncles, Troy Norris (Terry) and their children, Lake, Dawson and Casey Norris, and Chris Sellers (Cindy); one nephew, Jase Wiley; several other uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Janet Norris and Grannie Sue Sellers.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.

The family is requesting memorial contributions to be given in Jake’s name to Friends of Fort Massac, 1308 E. 5th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960 with a memo line: Youth Waterfowl Hunt. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.

Pallbearers will be Kaleb McNichols, Gavin Myers, Dawson Norris, Drake Brinker, Landon Summers, Tristan Lowery, Nick Bell and Jay Lyle.