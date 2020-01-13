On Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 Irene “Rene” Dalian Kojder was called home to her maker at 94 years of age. She was the youngest daughter of 11 children of Ferdinand (Thelian) Dalian and Rosalia Goestl, immigrants from Gottschee, which was a distinct enclave in the Holy Roman and Austro-Hungarian Empires for centuries. This incredibly beautiful land was culturally destroyed between the two World Wars. The land on which her ancestors were born is now part of the Republic of Slovenia on the Austrian Border. Hers was a very patriotic family who found refuge in America with all her brothers and one sister serving on active duty during World War II, and Rene working as a secretary at the Navy Yards in Joliet, Illinois. Her father built the first house on what would later become the West Side of Joliet. That house 907 Kelly Avenue was where Rene was born on September 7, 1925.

She was married to Salvatore Collofello before the WWII, and after the War to Clyde J. Moore who was born in Creal Springs and reared in Vienna. Together they had two children, Lynn Moore, wife of Brian Marshall McCreery, and Gary Richard Moore, husband of Melinda Rumpf. Her third husband was the love of her life, Richard N. Kojder, an accomplished musician, glass blower (in the old traditional European methods), and a man for all seasons. They spent their happiest years in rural Ozark, Illinois, where Rene passed away in the home they shared surrounded by her loved ones.

Rene was a devout Catholic all her life, and did not believe in the accumulation of wealth. Rather, she paid her bills early, and then whatever money she had left went to veterans, missionaries, many Christian charities, no-kill animal shelters, and anonymously to single mothers who struggled paying their utility bills. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, and attended Mass daily most of her life. She was also a friend to animals, many who she rescued after being horribly abused, left for dead, and deserted.

There will be a wake on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. The rosary will be recited at 4 PM Friday at the funeral home and all are invited to gather and participate. The visitation will begin immediately following the rosary service and continue until 7 PM.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church near Vienna. Father Thomas Barrett will be the celebrant. Irene will be buried with her beloved husband Richard in Zion Cemetery, east of Ozark, and beside her brother Clarence Dalian. In lieu of flowers, please give to no kill animal shelters, the charity of your choice, or to single mothers who never have enough.

