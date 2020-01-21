David Michael Hannan, age 41, of Metropolis, IL, formerly of Vienna, IL, passed away at 11:15 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, January 30, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. A celebration of life service will be held at 7 pm.

Mr. Hannan was a beloved music director for 18 years in the Massac Unit #1 District. He loved music, teaching, his students, hiking, spending time in the outdoors, and traveling. Most of all, David loved his family and he will be dearly missed.

David is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mandy Hannan; two daughters, Katelyn and Allison Hannan; one son, Kyle Hannan; his parents, Xavier “Henry” and Julie (Anderson) Hannan; two sisters, Darla Waters and husband Cory and Lori Keeble and husband Bobby; father-in-law, Jay Boyd; mother-in-law, Rita Kelley; brother-in-law, Dr.’s Michael Boyd and wife Bridget; sister-in-law, Carrie Harrell and husband Chris; nieces and nephews Jacob, Jenna, and Julia Waters, Carson Keeble, Miles and Amos Boyd, and Avenlee and Jackson Harrell.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mary and Lee Hannan, maternal grandparents, Herman and Evelyn Anderson; one uncle, Dan Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be given to the David Hannan Memorial Music Scholarship Fund, 2841 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, IL 62960. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.