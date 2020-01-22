Billy O. Owens, age 81, of Golconda, IL passed away January 21, 2020 at Massac Memorial Hospital, Metropolis, IL.

Billy was born to the late Alfred and Zelma (Dunning) Owens on January 27, 1938 in Pope County, IL. He married Donna Oxford in 1959. Billy and Donna attend Dixon Springs Baptist Church.

He started working at Breckinridge Job Corp in Morganfield, KY; followed by Bowen Center in Harrisburg, IL; He then became Superintendent of Dixon Springs Boys Camp; retiring from ViennaCorrectional Center.

Billy enjoyed farming, auctions, “buy, sell, trade”, and out fishing Tim, but most of all loved his grandchildren and they loved their Pa Bill.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Owens; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Simmons; son, Joe (Renee) Owens; grandchildren, Brandie Simmons, Timothy Wayne Simmons, Joey Owens, Jessica Owens; great grandchildren, Abby Clanton, Briar Clanton, Summer Smith, Gavin Taylor, Callie Simmons, Alfred Simmons, Emma Simmons, Cooper Owens, Hallie Kate Owens; special cousin, Bonnie (David) Hogue.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, IL. The service will be conducted by Bro. Matt Snell and Bro. Kevin Richerson. Interment will follow the service at Prospect Cemetery Golconda, IL. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the funeral home.