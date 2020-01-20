Billy D. Glass, age 91 years, a resident of Belleville and a former resident of Cahokia and a native of Vienna, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at 8:20 AM at Mercy (formerly Rosewood) Rehab and Care Center in Swansea, Illinois.

Billy was born September 1, 1928. He was the son of William Henry “Bill” Glass and Beulah (Shelton) Glass.

On September 11, 1950, Billy was united in marriage to Virginia R. Crenshaw in Piggott, Arkansas. She preceded him in death on October 8, 2008.

Billy is survived by: his son-in-law – Joseph Henss of Belleville; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Billy was preceded in death by: his daughter – Susan Henss; a brother – Paul Lindell Glass and 3 sisters – Mary Helen Hand, Virginia Street, and Jewell Mott.

Billy was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired sheet metal worker.

Billy and Virginia had been members of Jerome Lane Baptist Church in Cahokia.

Funeral services will be held Monday afternoon, January 20, 2020, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Travis Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12 Noon – 1 PM Monday at Bailey Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice, 1 Professional Drive, Suite 180, Alton, IL 62002.