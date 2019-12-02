Violet Branscum

Violet Mae Branscum, age 89 years, a resident of Vienna and a former resident of Buncombe, passed away Friday afternoon, November 29, 2019, at 4:34 PM at Integrity Healthcare of Anna.

Violet was born January 26, 1930 at Alto Pass, Illinois. She was the daughter of Curtis A. and Grace (Williams) Caraker.

Violet was united in marriage to Trulen Clifford Branscum on April 16, 1947 in Piggott, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on November 17, 1982.

Violet and Trulen were blessed with three children –

A son – Clifford Branscum, and his wife Glenna, of Simpson. Grandsons – Kevin and Kyle Branscum and great-grandchildren – Logan and Parker, Kylie and Makensey.

A daughter – Pat Mowery, and her husband Ron, of Jonesboro. A granddaughter – Kerry Denny and her husband Jeff of Anna, great granddaughter – Kailey Denny and a great grandson – Louis Denny and his wife Katie of Anna; a grandson – Todd Mowery and his wife Julie of Jonesboro; great granddaughters – Emilie Mowery and Lexi Tripp; great grandsons – Christopher Mowery and Logan Tripp; a great-great grandson – Zeke Tripp.

A daughter – Anita Kerley, and her husband Dan, of Vienna. A grandson – Dane Kerley; a grandson – Jamie Kerley, and his wife Shannon, of Vienna; great grandchildren – Jackson and Anna Kerley.

In addition to her parents and husband, Violet was preceded in death by her four siblings and their spouses: Delbert “Pete” and Bertha Caraker who lived in Buncombe; Curtis A. & Rena Caraker, Jr. who lived in Sacramento, California; Maxine & Andrew Littlepage who lived in Pekin; & Joyce and Marcus Craig who lived in Vienna.

Violet also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and her dearest lifelong friend, Helen Grant, of Buncombe.

Violet was a homemaker. She also cooked at the Buncombe Grade School, the Bob White Café in Boles, Illinois and the Jolly Red Pig in Vienna.

Violet and Trulen were members of the Cedar Grove Church in Buncombe. Both were also actively involved in Masonic affiliated organizations. Trulen was a member of Saline Masonic Lodge at Goreville and Violet was a 50 year member of Goreville Chapter # 1009 Order of the Eastern Star. Violet also enjoyed quilting and embroidery, spending time with her family and friends, and playing bingo. However, Violet always refused to accept money as a prize for winning at bingo. She much preferred a candy bar or a bag of Cheetos.

A service honoring the life of Violet Branscum will be conducted Friday morning, December 6, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Tom Gray will officiate. A eulogy will be shared by one of Violet’s grandsons, Jamie Kerley.

Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, December 5, 2019, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery, c/o Owen Lee Webb, 2190 Mt. Zion Road, Vienna, IL 62995

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.