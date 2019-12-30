Thomas D. Sanders, age 84 years, a resident of the New Burnside community passed away Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019, at 12:59 PM at his home.

“Dee” as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was born September 21, 1935 in Vienna, Illinois He was the son of David Franklin and Mildred Helen (Bost) Sanders.

Dee was united in marriage to Janice D. Johnson. He was later united in marriage to Clara L. (nee) Moore on June 4, 2008 in Vienna. She preceded him in death on August 28, 2019.

Survivors include: his children – Diana Sue Stoddard, Thomas Arthur (Michele)

Sanders of Elkhart, Indiana and Johnathan Wayne Sanders of Granger, Indiana; 7 grandchildren – Alexandria, David, Thomas, Joshua, Travis, Jeremy, & Crystal; several great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters – Helen Ford of Elkhart, Indiana, James Sanders of Elkhart, Indiana, Marcella Phillips of Tippecanoe, Indiana, Lillian Steele of Paris, Tennessee, David Sanders of Iron River, Michigan, and Alan Sanders of Goshen, Indiana; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wives, Dee was preceded in death by 2 brothers – John Sanders (in infancy) and – Lowell Sanders.

Dee was a graduate of Vienna High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a radar specialist and was a sharpshooter. He was honorably discharged from military duty at the Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas.

Following his military service, Dee was employed throughout his working career as a machinist. He worked at Elkhart Machine & Tool, Inc. as well as Elkhart Products, Inc. While employed at Elkhart Products, Dee was instrumental in the organizing of Local # 1315 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Dee was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and was a proud life member of the N.R.A.

A graveside service honoring the life of Thomas D. Sanders will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, January 1, 2020, at 2:30 PM at Taylor Cemetery, 5760 US Highway 45 North, Vienna, Illinois. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 2:15 PM. Pastor William Barrett will officiate.

Military graveside honors will be accorded

There will be no public visitation.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.

To share a memory of Dee or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.