Roy Lynn Kerley, age 70 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Saturday evening, December 28, 2019, at 8:42 PM at his home.

Roy was born October 19, 1949. He was the son of Ward and Dorothy J. (Burks) Kerley.

Roy is survived by: his children – Teresa (Chris) Austin of Massac County, Gail (Neil) Simmons of Vienna, Kara (Brian) McGee of Johnston City, Stacy (Timothy) Webb of Simpson, Tracy (Jason) Taylor of Vienna, and Corey (Racheal) Huckelberry of Simpson; 12 grandchildren – Garrett (Paige) Mott, Haylee Webb, Brady Austin, Easton Marshoff, Loren Webb, Trey Taylor, Emma Austin, Madison Kerley, Kassidy Taylor, Landon Webb, Zane Simmons & Axel Huckelberry; a great grandson – Jax Mott; his sister – Lana Kay Palmer of Belleville; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents.

Roy was a 1966 graduate of Vienna High School. He was employed as an operating engineer. He retired in November 2010 with 40 years of service. From November 2003 – March 2015, Roy was employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) as a F.T.T. (full time temporary) staff member. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 318.

Roy was a member of Eddyville Masonic Lodge # 672 A.F. & A.M. and a former member of Gurney Masonic Lodge # 778 A.F. & A.M. in Simpson.

Roy was an avid motorcyclist.

Funeral services honoring the life of Roy Kerley will be conducted Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor David Faulkner will officiate. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Masonic rites will be accorded at 8 PM Wednesday, January 1, 2020 under the auspices of Eddyville Masonic Lodge.