Patsy J. (Jones) Kerley

Patsy Kerley, age 85 years, a resident of rural Simpson, Illinois, passed away Saturday evening, December 21, 2019, at 10:47 PM at her home.

Patsy was born March 1, 1934 in De Soto, Illinois. She was the daughter of Howell and Dorothy (McKemie) Jones.

On December 21, 1952, Patsy was united in marriage to Steve Kerley in the Bloomfield community. He survives.

In addition to her beloved husband, Patsy is survived by: a son – Monty (Jill) Kerley of Simpson; 2 grandchildren – Zacchary (Emily) Kerley of Vienna and Lainyn Kerley of Harrison, Arkansas; 3 great granddaughters – Janie Ann, Olive and Olivia Kerley; and a brother – Norman (Carolyn) Jones of Vienna.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law – Kelli Kerley.

Patsy was a 1951 graduate of Vienna High School. She then attended Draughon’s Business College in Paducah. Patsy served as a substitute rural mail carrier for the Simpson Post Office. She worked for over 20 years as a receptionist in the dental office of Dr. Don Akridge, DDS in Vienna.

Patsy is fondly remembered as a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, as well as flower and vegetable gardening. Patsy also had a love of horseback riding.

Patsy was a faithful member of Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church near Simpson, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher as well as church treasurer. Patsy enjoyed participating in the Gilead Church Ladies quilting group. She along with a number of other ladies, including Evelyn Jackson, handcrafted a number of quilts, some of which were donated to Southern Illinois University’s Poshard Foundation.

Patsy dearly loved her family and encouraged and supported them in all their activities and endeavors. She particularly cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A service honoring the life of Patsy Jones Kerley will be held Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019, at 1 PM at Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4385 Gilead Church Road, Simpson, Illinois 62985. Pastor Daniel Hopkins will officiate.

Burial will be in the Gilead Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Friday, December 27, 2019, from 11 AM – 1 PM at Gilead Church.

Memorials may be made to the Gilead Cemetery Fund, c/o Norman Lee, 690 Gum Springs Road, Simpson, IL 62985 or to the Gilead Church, c/o Mona Akins, 4175 Gilead Church Road, Simpson, IL 62985.

To share a memory of Patsy or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.