Michael was born July 20, 1965 in Metropolis, Illinois. He was the eldest of three children born to Charles Edward and Janice A. (Beasley) Schierbaum.
Michael is survived by: his mother – Janice Schierbaum of Buncombe; 2 sisters – Chandara Williams of Pesotum and Stephanie Motsinger of Dongola; 3 nieces – Alice Fox, Destini Winstead, and Abigail Motsinger; and a nephew – Christopher Schierbaum; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents – Albert and Blanche Beasley and his paternal grandparents – Dan and Gertrude Schierbaum.
Michael attended Vienna High School. He enjoyed “tinkering,” spending time at home and gardening.
A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Michael Schierbaum will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.