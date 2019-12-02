ichael Schierbaum, age 54 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, passed away Wednesday evening, November 29, 2019, at 7 PM at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Michael was born July 20, 1965 in Metropolis, Illinois. He was the eldest of three children born to Charles Edward and Janice A. (Beasley) Schierbaum.

Michael is survived by: his mother – Janice Schierbaum of Buncombe; 2 sisters – Chandara Williams of Pesotum and Stephanie Motsinger of Dongola; 3 nieces – Alice Fox, Destini Winstead, and Abigail Motsinger; and a nephew – Christopher Schierbaum; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents – Albert and Blanche Beasley and his paternal grandparents – Dan and Gertrude Schierbaum.

Michael attended Vienna High School. He enjoyed “tinkering,” spending time at home and gardening.

A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Michael Schierbaum will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.