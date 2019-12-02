Marion Ellen Johnson

Marion Ellen (Erickson) Johnson, 91, of Vienna died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hillview Healthcare Center.

An only child, she was born February 13, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Carl Erickson and Rose Knekow Erickson She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith.

She met Marvin E. Johnson while he was serving in the U. S. Navy stationed at Great Lakes Naval Center. They married on May 18, 1946. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2000.

Surviving are two sons, Richard (Patricia) Johnson of Sherman, IL and David (Estrella) Johnson of Simpson, IL.

Also surviving are grandchildren Steve (Jennifer) Johnson, Jason (Samantha) Johnson, Jodie (Chad) Douglas, Matt (Mariah) Johnson and Ashley Johnson as well as seven great-grandchildren Olivia, Maria, Jayden, Jaelyn, Cambell, Charlee Jo and Emma.

She loved the city of her birth — Chicago. Going downtown at Christmastime was a favorite of hers. She enjoyed eating in the Walnut Room at Marshal Field. Marion also loved going into any grocery store no matter where she was. She found it interesting to see what the local favorites were. Another favorite of hers was newspapers — from anywhere but especially The Chicago Tribune (thank you Tom and Barb Jones!).

Early married life found her in Arkansas, the home state of her husband. Marvin was a Mason (serving as Worshipful master) and she was an Eastern Star in Piggott, AR. They relocated to Chicago in 1960 to pursue empoyment opportunities. Marion completed her education at Triton College in River Grove where she received an Associates Degree in Library Science. She worked in the college library for several years and is fondly remembered by co-workers to this day.

Her life long best friend was Joan Maida Jablonski. They have been best friends for 88 years. Marion entered school before Joan but came home every day to teach Joan what she had learned each day. Until recently they talked every week without fail.

In 1973 Marvin and Marion purchased 40 acres of farmland outside of Vienna. Marvin opened JJ Auto and Marion went to work at Vienna Correctional Center in the Library. She walked several miles everyday on the country roads. In the late 90’s they moved into ‘town’ like many retired folks do. She continued her walking on the trail at the Vienna City Park and joined the ladies of the church at aerobics several mornings a week. When maintaining her home got to be too much she moved to Misty Meadows in Metropolis in November 2015. The following year she relocated to Hillview Healthcare Center.

Although not a baptized member of First Baptist Church, Marion devoted every Sunday morning handling the Sunday school attendance records for the better part of 30 years. She was also very active in “Faith Alive,” the Ministerial Alliance Thrift Store and could be counted on for a potluck contribution whenever the need arose. She met her good friends Jackie & Skip Foulk at church.

Marion was a member of the Johnson County Home Extension and Women’s Club for many years. She also served on the Johnson County Library Board.

She remained close with her sisters-in-law and each year for many years they traveled to Branson, MO. When health concerns for a few put a halt to those trips, Marion joined her friend Wilma Keys for several trips. She really enjoyed traveling with Wilma.

A service honoring the life of Marion Johnson will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, December 3, 2019, at 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 12 Noon – 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to Faith Alive, P.O. Box 241, Vienna, IL 62995.

