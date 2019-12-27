Hazel Helm, 91, of Grand Chain, passed away at 2:48 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Hazel was born July 22, 1928 in Grand Chain. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Grand Chain. She enjoyed raising violets. Hazel was a avid sports fan and enjoyed attending her grandchildrens and great-grandchildrens sporting events every chance she could. She loved her family.

Hazel is survived by one daughter, Barbara and Marlan Hight of Grand Chain; three sons, Gordon and Linda Helm of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Doug Helm of Grand Chain, Mitch and Dee Helm of Metropolis; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Harris and husband Fred of Mount Carmel, Illinois; sister-in-law, Viola Dover of Grand Chain.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Helm (1996); parents, Jasper and Gertrude King Dover; sister, Georgia Badgley; brother, Jasper Carl (JC) Dover.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Hazel Helm will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Gerell Cain will be officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Grand Chain.

Pallbearers will be Corby Hight, Cordon Hight, Cason Hight, Caden Hight, Landon Bremer and Christian Halvorsen.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Christian Church in Grand chain. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.

