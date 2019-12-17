Harold Gray, 87, of Dixon, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Dixon, IL. He worked for Dixon Webb as a bindery machinist for 36 years, prior to his retirement.

Harold was born April 17, 1932 in Holcombe, Missouri, the son of Ramey and Cleona (Hinkle) Gray. He married Glenda L. Guffey on July 18, 1970 in Dixon. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2019. He was a member of Dixon Moose Lodge, where he earned his Pilgrim Degree; Dixon Elks Lodge; Dixon Garden Club; and Master Gardeners Club. He was a 1950 graduate of Vienna High School, Vienna IL.

He is survived by his children, Jim (Athena) Bruner of Stone Mountain, GA, Jody (Rick) Spangler of Amboy, Lisa (Denny) O’Bryant of Dixon, Tim (Shelly) Gray of Sterling, Lori (Jim Fridley) Cantrell of Dixon, Julie Gray of Amboy, Ken (Sharon) Gray of Dixon, Crystal Gray Schafer of Amboy; one sister, Patricia Gray Kitner of St. Charles; 29 grandchildren; and 48 great grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brother Garnett Gray; son Richard Gray; and daughter Bonnie Balayti.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Dixon. Funeral Service will be 10:00 am, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brian McWethy officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dixon Moose Lodge, and Dixon Men’s Garden Club. Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.