Gerald Gotway, 86, of Marion, passed away at 10:23 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home.

Gerald was born April 7, 1933 in Michael, Illinois . He was a US Army veteran having served in Korea. He received his master’s degree in education and taught 32 years at the Marion High School in Marion, Illinois. Gerald and Judy Reichert Gotway were united in marriage December 17, 1966. He was a member of the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Lake of Egypt Country Club.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Chris and Rhonda Gotway of Grand Chain; sister, Mona Gotway of Montana; elevan grandchildren, Caitlan Norris, Trinton Pulcher, Jack McWalter, Cameron McWalter, Alexandra McWalter, Kaitlin Harris, Alexia Gotway, Jordan Holcomb, Sidney Gotway, Cooper Gotway and Dawson Gotway; one great-grandchild, Emma Brooke Norris.

Gerald was preceded in death by his son, Mark Gotway (September 1, 2006); daughter, Cindy Gotway McWalter (July 4, 2018); parents, Otto and Agnes Seabacher Gotway; two sisters, Ladonna Crimmins and Madelyn Grotefant.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Grand Chain. The family will receive friends from 9 til 10 Monday morning at the church and also following the service. Father Chris Mujule will be conducting the mass.

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak is in charge of arrangements.

