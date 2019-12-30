Derek Richardson, age 40 years, a resident of Marion, Illinois and a former resident of Vienna, passed away Wednesday evening, December 25, 2019, at 9:33 PM at his home.

Derek was born July 9, 1979 at Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. He was the son of Sam and Pam (Jordan) Richardson.

In addition to his parents, Derek is survived by: a brother – Nick (Brandi) Richardson of Vienna; a sister – Samantha (Derek) Stepp of Vienna; a nephew – Bryan Stepp; 2 nieces – Tiffany Richardson and Ruby Richardson; his grandmother – Dorothy Little of Cypress; his grandfather – Sheridan “Louis” Jordan; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Derek was preceded in death by – his paternal grandparents – Alpha and Mary Jane Richardson; and great grandparents, including – Willard and Sarah Treat.

Derek was a 1997 graduate of Vienna High School. He was also a graduate of Southeastern Illinois Community College at Harrisburg where he received his certification as an L.P.N. (Licensed Practical Nurse). During his working career, Derek had been employed at Hillview Health Care Center in Vienna as well as serving as a traveling nurse. For the past year, Derek worked at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Marion in the behavioral health department.

Derek was a member of the West Eden Methodist Church near Cypress. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His love of the outdoors led him to a passion for photography. Derek had a keen eye for the beauty of nature.

Derek had a deep love for his family and cherished time spent with them. He especially loved his nieces and nephew and thought of them as his own children.

A service honoring the life of Derek Richardson will be conducted Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Steve Heisner will officiate.

Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery near Dongola.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, from 11 AM – 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 www.dav.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 www.stjude.org

To share a memory of Derek or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.