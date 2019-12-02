Beverly Evers, 69, of Metropolis, passed away at 7:43 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis.

Beverly was born June 14, 1950 in Marion, Illinois.

Beverly loved spending time with her family especially her grandkids. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Karnak. Beverly had worked at Main Brothers Box and Lumber Company in Karnak, Perks Head Start and Anna Head Start, she was a cook for many years at Judy’s Triple-T Cafe in Karnak, she had also worked at Century High School as a cook.

Beverly is survived by her son, Jarred and Crystal Evers of Metropolis, daughter, Audra and Tommy Jackson of Karnak; seven grandchildren, Ashley Vinson of Calvert City, Ky, Julie Jackson of Paducah, Ky, Brandon Jackson of Vienna, Timothy Evers of Paducah, Ky, Tara Evers of Benton, IL, Thomas and Ruby Evers of Metropolis; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Glenda Stone of Castor, La and Lisa Duggins of Mayfield, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Evers. Parents, William and Shirley Shover Stone.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Rev. Steve Heisner will be officiating.