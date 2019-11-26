Reminder: Community Meeting, Tuesday, 5:30pm

School Reorganization Feasibility Study

Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 26th, 5:30pm, in the Vienna High School Media Center an informational community meeting on the school reorganization feasibility study will be held. The study will include Buncombe, Cypress, New Simpson Hill, Vienna, and Vienna. The consultants conducting the study will be presenting initial information and answering any questions that the community might have prior to the study. It is important that parents, students, school staff, and everyone in the community attend if possible. The high school will be hosting the boy’s Vienna Classic Tournament this week, however Vienna will be playing in the late game which should start no earlier than 8:30pm. Everyone will be able to enter through door K, which is to the right of the large commons area windows, for the community meeting. Remember with the tournament going on that parking might take an added minute.

If you have any questions please contact Joshua W. Stafford, Superintendent Vienna High School, and he will do his best to get you the answer.