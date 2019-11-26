Olla Mae (Holman) Shetler, age 97 years, a resident of Paducah, Kentucky and a former resident of Vienna, passed away Sunday evening, November 24, 2019, at 7:55 PM at her residence, the Superior Care Home, in Paducah.

Olla Mae was born September 14, 1922 in Whittington, Illinois. She was the sixth of nine children born to Enoch and Laura (Hamilton) Holman.

Olla Mae was united in marriage to Jack F. Shetler on June 7, 1943 in Vienna. He preceded her in death on December 9, 1995.

Olla Mae is survived by: her daughter – Linda (Don) Weatherford of Paducah; 2 grandchildren – Mike (Brooke) Weatherford of Denton, Texas and Jenny (Lance) Fjeseth of Charlottesville, Virginia; 4 great grandchildren – Jackson, Emma, Ty & Zoe; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Olla Mae was preceded in death by: her siblings – Lena Warner, Lee Holman, Grace Keefe, William Holman (in infancy), Blanche Morgan, Neva Ray, Elizabeth Holman (in childhood), and Ortis Whittington.

Olla Mae was a graduate of the Benton High School in Benton, Illinois. She also attended Southern Illinois University and graduated from its cosmetology program. Olla Mae operated a beauty shop from her residence in Vienna for many years. Later, she worked as a sales clerk at the former Phillip’s Dress Shop on the square in Vienna.

Olla Mae was a past-president of the Vienna Women’s Club. She also served as president of the St. Paul Catholic Church ladie’s auxiliary as well as the V.C.C. (Vienna Correctional Center) women’s auxiliary. She was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church in Lone Oak, Kentucky.

In her spare time, Olla Mae enjoyed quilting, making handcrafted crochet items and reading. She particularly enjoyed historical novels.

A celebration of the life of Olla Mae Shetler will be conducted Friday afternoon, November 29, 2019, at 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Dr. Jeff Wallace will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, from 12 Noon – 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

The preferred form of remembrance would be donations to Mercy Health – Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.

To share a memory of Olla Mae or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.